DUBAI Dec 5 Emirates NBD named
a new group head of wholesale banking as well as a new interim
chief executive for Dubai Bank, the United Arab Emirates'
largest lender by assets said in a statement on Monday.
The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of
wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk as the new interim CEO of
Dubai Bank.
Van Der Tol was previously the chief executive of Islamic
lender Dubai Bank. Emirates NBD took over the struggling
government-controlled Dubai Bank under orders from Dubai's ruler
in October.
Dubai Bank and Emirates NBD, as well as other key financial
and real estate institutions, are controlled through direct or
indirect stakes held by Dubai's government. Dubai Bank was owned
by the private holding company of the ruler of Dubai and taken
over by the government in May.
