DUBAI Dec 5 Emirates NBD named a new group head of wholesale banking as well as a new interim chief executive for Dubai Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets said in a statement on Monday.

The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk as the new interim CEO of Dubai Bank.

Van Der Tol was previously the chief executive of Islamic lender Dubai Bank. Emirates NBD took over the struggling government-controlled Dubai Bank under orders from Dubai's ruler in October.

Dubai Bank and Emirates NBD, as well as other key financial and real estate institutions, are controlled through direct or indirect stakes held by Dubai's government. Dubai Bank was owned by the private holding company of the ruler of Dubai and taken over by the government in May. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)