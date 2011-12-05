(Recasts, adds analyst comment, background)
DUBAI Dec 5 Emirates NBD named
a new group head of wholesale banking on Monday as well as a new
interim chief executive for Dubai Bank, which it took over in
October, in the latest management reshuffle by Dubai's largest
lender.
The bank appointed Giel-Jan Van Der Tol as group head of
wholesale banking and Douwe Oppedijk -- the former chief
executive of the UAE's Commercial Bank International -- to the
interim CEO job at Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement
on Monday.
Van Der Tol was previously the chief executive of troubled
Islamic lender Dubai Bank. Emirates NBD took over the struggling
bank at the behest of Dubai's ruler.
Dubai Bank was owned by the private holding company of the
ruler of Dubai and taken over by the government in May before
being folded into Emirates NBD.
"The decision to move the (former Dubai Bank) CEO internally
may reflect that there is some forward movement on their
decision making with regards to a possible alignment of Emirates
Islamic Bank and Dubai Bank," said Raj Madha, banking analyst at
Rasmala Investment Bank.
The bank has given little indication so far on how the two
Islamic lenders now within Emirates NBD will be operated, with
analysts expecting them to be merged.
Emirates NBD has been actively reorganising its management
and businesses in recent months.
The bank consolidated its investment banking and financial
advisory businesses under its Emirates NBD Capital unit and
appointed Mohammed Wajid Kamran as general manager of the arm,
according to an internal bank memo seen last month.
It also appointed a new general manager of its wealth
management division in July.
The management reshuffle came just a few months after Sheikh
Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, uncle of Dubai's ruler and a key
advisor, was named chairman of the bank, replacing Ahmed Humaid
Al Tayer.
Emirates NBD, which is 55.64 percent owned by Investment
Corporation of Dubai, is one of the major creditors to Dubai
World, the state-linked conglomerate that completed a $25
billion restructuring in 2010.
The bank is also involved in the restructuring of Dubai
Holding, a conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs and Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Amran
Abocar)