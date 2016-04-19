* Around 100 staff cut from Emirates Money as part of merger
* Further 200 staff shed from Emirates Islamic
* Moves part of aim to cut costs amid weaker economy
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, has laid off around 300 people in recent
weeks at two subsidiaries due to a weaker economy, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
The bank made around 100 people redundant from Emirates
Money as part of a move to merge the small business finance
provider with Emirates NBD's operations to save costs, the
spokesman told Reuters.
Emirates Islamic (EI), the group's sharia-compliant arm,
also shed around 200 people, the spokesman said.
Earlier on Tuesday, ENBD reported a first-quarter net profit
of 1.81 billion dirhams ($492.8 million), up by 8 percent from
the same period a year earlier.
The stronger performance was aided by smaller provisions for
bad loans.
But the bank said it forecast economic growth in the United
Arab Emirates to slow to 3 percent in 2016, down from 4 percent
in 2015, as lower oil prices contributed to tighter fiscal
policy and slower expansion in the non-oil sector.
In response to trickier operating conditions, several banks
have cut staff in recent months. National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
cut up to 250 jobs earlier this year, while Abu
Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank and HSBC have also reduced
their headcount.
ENBD remained "very focused" on controlling expenses, chief
financial officer, Surya Subramanian said in Tuesday's earnings
statement.
But the spokesman told Reuters the bank had no current plans
for further staff cuts. ENBD employs more than 10,000 people,
including around 2,000 at EI.
Established in 2008 primarily to provide loans to small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Emirates Money's workforce
stands at around 270 people after the redundancies, he added.
SMEs form the engine of the local economy but many started
to struggle last year when commodity prices began to sink,
causing some to default on their debt.
