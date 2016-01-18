DUBAI Jan 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest bank, posted a 74 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit on Monday.
The first lender in the United Arab Emirates to announce its
earnings made a net profit of 2.13 billion dirhams ($579.9
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 1.23
billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, Emirates NBD said in
a bourse statement.
Analysts at Beltone Financial and HSBC forecast the bank
would make a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.31 billion dirhams
and 1.71 billion dirhams respectively.
The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, said its annual net profit for 2015 was 7.12 billion
dirhams, up 39 percent year-on-year.
ENBD's board of directors has recommended an annual dividend
of 0.40 dirham per share for 2015, up from 0.35 dirhams proposed
for 2014.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)