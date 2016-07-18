Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
DUBAI, July 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted on Monday a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a net profit of 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.04 million) in the three months to June 30, according to a statement. That compared to 1.65 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.
Four analysts on average had forecast the bank would make a net profit of 1.80 billion dirhams for the quarter.
For the first half of the year, the bank, 55.6 percent owned by state fund Investment Corp. of Dubai, said net profit reached 3.72 billion dirhams, up 12 percent from the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.