DUBAI Jan 16 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, posted a 13 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, but the earnings still beat
analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a net profit of 1.86 billion dirhams ($506.4
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement,
compared to 2.13 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of
2015.
Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net
profit for the quarter of 1.62 billion dirhams.
The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp.
of Dubai, reported a 2 percent rise in annual net profit for
2016 to 7.24 billion dirhams, compared to 7.12 billion dirhams
in 2015.
ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of
0.40 dirham per share for 2016, the same level as for the
previous year.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold)