DUBAI Jan 16 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, but the earnings still beat analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a net profit of 1.86 billion dirhams ($506.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, compared to 2.13 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net profit for the quarter of 1.62 billion dirhams.

The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp. of Dubai, reported a 2 percent rise in annual net profit for 2016 to 7.24 billion dirhams, compared to 7.12 billion dirhams in 2015.

ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of 0.40 dirham per share for 2016, the same level as for the previous year.

