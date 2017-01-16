* Q4 net profit 1.86 bln dhs vs 2.13 bln dhs yr-ago
* Earnings still beat average forecast of three analysts
* 2016 dividend of 0.40 dhs/share vs 0.40 dhs/share in 2015
(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 16 Emirates NBD (ENBD)
posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday
as Dubai's largest lender was squeezed by higher costs of fixed
deposits and wholesale funding, as well as lower fees and
commission.
The bank, the first lender from the United Arab Emirates to
report its earnings this quarter, made a net profit of 1.86
billion dirhams ($506.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31,
it said, down from 2.13 billion dirhams a year earlier but
beating analysts' forecasts for 1.62 billion dirhams.
The profit drop follows a decline in the third quarter,
which marked an end to a run of 16 straight quarters of rising
earnings as profits are hurt by the impact of Dubai's slower
growth.
The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp.
of Dubai and viewed as a gauge of the health of the Dubai
economy, said net interest income fell 8 percent due to rising
costs of fixed deposits and wholesale funding.
Profitability for Gulf banks has been eroded by steeper
funding costs as competition for deposits intensifies as lower
oil prices squeezes liquidity in the banking sector.
ENBD's net interest margins declined to 2.29 percent during
the quarter from 2.82 percent in the year earlier period as the
bank said loan spreads did not keep pace with the higher cost of
deposits, coupled with lower yields from investments.
However, it added that it expected net interest margins for
2017 to be in the 2.35 to 2.45 percent range, boosted by rate
rises and a more stable liquidity environment.
The bank reported a 2 percent rise in annual net profit for
2016 to 7.24 billion dirhams, compared to 7.12 billion dirhams
in 2015.
ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of
0.40 dirham per share for 2016, the same level as for the
previous year.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)