BRIEF-GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by market value, on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit rose 31 percent, beating the average forecast of analysts.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 837 million uae dirhams in the three months to March 31, a statement from the bank said, compared to 641 million dirhams in the same period last year.
An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 676 million dirhams.
Provisions for the opening quarter stood at 888 million dirhams, down from the 1.1 billion dirhams the bank recorded in the same three months of last year. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development