DUBAI, April 24 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit
rose 25 percent on the back of both interest and fee income,
beating analysts' forecasts.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.7
million) in the three months to March 31, a statement from the
bank said, compared to 837 million dirhams in the same period
last year.
An average of six analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net
profit of 904.1 million dirhams for the first quarter.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
