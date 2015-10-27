DUBAI Oct 27 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, on Tuesday posted a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, as earnings were boosted by higher net interest income.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.71 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.56 billion dirhams in the same period in 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

ENBD didn't provide a quarterly breakdown in its results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three months using previous financial statements.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank to make a net profit of 1.60 billion dirhams for the third quarter.

ENBD has reaped the benefits of a robust Dubai economy in recent years as the emirate has made progress in resolving its debt woes. But pressure from lower oil prices has squeezed deposits across the banking system in recent months and generally lifted the sector's loan-to-deposit ratio.

Chief executive Shayne Nelson in February forecast annual loan growth of between 5 and 7 percent in 2015 and for the coming year to be "very profitable".

For the nine-month period, net profit rose to 4.99 billion dirhams, up from 3.91 billion dirhams in the year earlier period, according to the statement.

Over the same time period, net interest income grew 8 percent to 7.6 billion dirhams, while non-interest income declined by 7 percent to 3.6 billion dirhams.

Loans and advances stood at 261.6 billion dirhams at the end of September, up from 247.7 billion dirhams at the same point last year.

A significant amount of the bank's provisioning in recent quarters has been towards boosting the bank's bad loans coverage ratio, which improved to 115.3 percent at the end of September, up from 70.3 percent at the same point of 2014.

Meanwhile, deposits increased 8 percent over the same period, standing at 269.3 billion dirhams on Sept. 30. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)