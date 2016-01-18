* Net profit in Q4 2015 at 2.13 bln dirhams, up 74 percent y/y

* Aided by higher fee income, provisions improving 49 pct

* Loan growth up 10 pct in 2015, beats CEO's February forecast (Adds detail on Q4 results, context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Jan 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, on Monday posted a 74 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a rise in fees and lower provisions.

The first lender in the United Arab Emirates to announce its earnings made a net profit of 2.13 billion dirhams ($579.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 1.23 billion dirhams a year ago, it said in an investor presentation.

Analysts at Beltone Financial and HSBC had expected ENBD to post a net profit of 1.31 billion dirhams and 1.71 billion dirhams, respectively.

The results contrast with signs of stress in other parts of the country's banking sector that have come under pressure given a weaker economy due to lower oil prices and tighter liquidity.

Reflecting the deteriorating market conditions, First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah both cut jobs in recent months.

ENBD, however, has benefited from an improvement in the performance of its assets in recent quarters as Dubai government-linked companies have made progress in resolving debt troubles which hamstrung the emirate at the turn of the decade.

The amount of cash ENBD set aside in the fourth quarter for bad loans dropped 49 percent on year to 599 million dirhams.

The lender's non-interest income reached 1.40 billion dirhams over the period, up 30 percent year-on-year, buoyed by growth in core fee income and some one-off gains from the sale of investments and other income.

Its net interest income also gained 8 percent from the same period of last year to 2.67 billion dirhams, aided by loan growth and a slight widening in margins.

Total lending by ENBD stood at 270.6 billion dirhams at the end of December, up 10 percent. This is ahead of the between 5 and 7 percent growth which ENBD's CEO, Shayne Nelson, forecast for the year in February.

Deposits rose 11 percent on an annual basis to reach 287.2 billion dirhams at the end of December.

The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, said its net profit for all of 2015 rose 39 percent to 7.12 billion dirhams.

ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of 0.40 dirhams per share for 2015, up from 0.35 dirhams proposed a year ago. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Editing by Matt Smith and Himani Sarkar)