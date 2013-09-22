DUBAI, Sept 22 Dubai-based oil services firm NPS
Energy, which tried to sell itself to Norway's Aker Solutions
last year, has once again initiated a sale process to
find a buyer, hoping to fetch up to $700 million, sources aware
of the matter said.
Oil services company Aker agreed to buy NPS Energy for about
$460 million in May 2012, including $110 million in debt, but
the deal collapsed in November after the two parties failed to
reach a final agreement.
A formal sale process for the business was initiated earlier
this year, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity
as the matter is not public.
NPS Energy is part of oilfield services company National
Petroleum Services, which was formed in 2004 from the merger of
oilfield businesses owned by two large family-owned groups in
Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Demand for oilfield services in the Middle East, the world's
top oil producing region, has increased rapidly in the last few
years.
NPS Energy has appointed British lender HSBC Holdings
as a financial adviser for the transaction, according
to the sources.
A spokesman for NPS Energy was not immediately available for
comment. Adnan Ghabris, the firm's chief executive officer, did
not reply to an email from Reuters seeking comment. A spokesman
for HSBC in Dubai declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)