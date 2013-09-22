* HSBC Holdings advising NPS Energy on sale - sources
* NPS hopes to fetch $500 mln-$700 mln from sale - sources
* Deal with Norway's Aker Solutions failed last year
* HSBC to finalise list of three bidders this week - sources
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 22 Dubai-based oil services firm NPS
Energy has put itself back up for sale, hoping to fetch up to
$700 million after a deal to be bought by Norway's Aker
Solutions fell apart last year, sources familiar with
the matter said.
Oil services company Aker agreed to buy NPS Energy for about
$460 million in May 2012, including $110 million in debt, but
the deal collapsed in November after the two parties failed to
reach a final agreement.
A formal sale process for the business was initiated earlier
this year, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity
as the matter is not public.
NPS Energy is part of oilfield services company National
Petroleum Services, which was formed in 2004 from the merger of
oilfield businesses owned by two large family-owned groups in
Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Demand for oilfield services in the Middle East, the world's
top oil producing region, has increased rapidly in the last few
years.
NPS Energy has appointed British lender HSBC Holdings
as a financial adviser for the transaction, according
to the sources.
NPS Energy CEO Adnan Ghabris declined to comment, as did a
spokesman for HSBC in Dubai.
NPS Energy employs around 800-900 people and offers
specialised services, such as coil tubing, wire-line services,
cementing, pressure pumping, well logging and testing.
The company, which one banking source said made earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about $50
million in 2012, counts firms such as Saudi Aramco, the world's
top oil producer, and state-owned Qatar Petroleum among its
clients.
"It's a pretty sizeable asset and this is not the first time
that it has come to the market looking for a buyer. It will be
interesting to see who ends up owning it as there is a formal
process now," the banking source said.
A second banking source said around 30 potential buyers were
approached initially and a final list of three bidders was
likely to be finalised this week.
"We could see a consortium teaming up for this asset as it's
a big cheque to sign or it could be one of the large energy
firms going for it. There's still a long way to go before a deal
is sealed," that banking source said.
After several sluggish years, mergers and acquisitions
activity within the Middle East is showing signs of revival, as
economies in the Gulf countries improve and the valuation gap
between buyers and sellers narrows.
The value of announced M&A transactions with Middle Eastern
targets reached $14.7 billion during the first half of 2013, 30
percent more than the $11.3 billion in the region during the
same period last year, and marking the best first half since
2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last year, Gulf Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based private equity
firm, put its majority-owned oil and gas services firm, Gulf
Marine Sevices, on the block, hoping to raise about $500 million
but the sale talks collapsed over valuation.
Gulf Capital has hired investment bank Rothschild
as a financial adviser for a planned initial public offering
(IPO) of the unit on an overseas exchange in 2014, the firm's
chief executive said last week.
HSBC is also an adviser on a majority stake sale of Saudi
fast food chain Kudu, sources said in June, with private equity
giant KKR among potential bidders.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark
Potter)