Nov 27 A consortium of investors led by Fajr
Capital, an investment firm backed by Malaysian state fund
Khazanah Nasional, are in talks to buy Dubai-based
oil services firm NPS Energy, three sources aware of the matter
said.
NPS Energy put itself up for sale again after a deal to be
bought by Norway's Aker Solutions fell apart last
year, Reuters reported in September.
Aside from Dubai-based Fajr, the consortium includes
APICORP, a development bank established by the Organization of
Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries and Saudi-Arabia based
investment holding company, Zamil Group, the sources said,
requesting anonymity as the matter is not public.
A potential sale of NPS Energy could be worth between
$500-$700 million, the sources said. HSBC Holdings is
running the sale process for NPS. The British lender declined to
comment.
NPS Energy's Chief Executive Adnan Ghabris declined to
comment. Spokesmen for Fajr Capital and APICORP in Dubai
declined to comment, while Zamil Group did not immediately
respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
NPS Energy is part of oilfield services company National
Petroleum Services, which was formed in 2004 from the merger of
oilfield businesses owned by two large family-owned groups in
Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Demand for oilfield services in the Middle East, the world's
top oil producing region, has increased rapidly in the last few
years.