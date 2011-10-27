GENEVA Oct 27 A radioactive piece of industrial
equipment has been lost in Abu Dhabi and could cause injuries if
not handled professionally, the United Arab Emirates' nuclear
regulator said on Thursday.
The warning was sent out after a company based in Abu
Dhabi's industrial area of Mussafah notified the Federal
Authority for Nuclear Regulation of the loss of a radioactive
instrument which is used in industrial radiography, an FANR
statement said.
"The Iridium source (Ir-192) ... has been unaccounted for
since the late hours of Tuesday 25 October," it added, giving no
further details on how it was lost.
The equipment is covered with a lead casing, but if that
were to be removed, it could cause radioactive damage to cells
or burns.
"The authority asks anyone who has seen any equipment ... to
keep away from them, to not handle the source directly and to
immediately call the nearest police station," it said.
FANR also warned scrap metal dealers, in case the equipment
with the radioactive source ended up being sold to them.
