GENEVA Oct 27 A radioactive piece of industrial equipment has been lost in Abu Dhabi and could cause injuries if not handled professionally, the United Arab Emirates' nuclear regulator said on Thursday.

The warning was sent out after a company based in Abu Dhabi's industrial area of Mussafah notified the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation of the loss of a radioactive instrument which is used in industrial radiography, an FANR statement said.

"The Iridium source (Ir-192) ... has been unaccounted for since the late hours of Tuesday 25 October," it added, giving no further details on how it was lost.

The equipment is covered with a lead casing, but if that were to be removed, it could cause radioactive damage to cells or burns.

"The authority asks anyone who has seen any equipment ... to keep away from them, to not handle the source directly and to immediately call the nearest police station," it said.

FANR also warned scrap metal dealers, in case the equipment with the radioactive source ended up being sold to them.