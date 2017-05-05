* Construction on first reactor completed
* Start-up delayed as operator not ready
* Operational readiness to be reviewed
* World's biggest nuclear newbuild project
(Adds detail on timing, training, IAEA)
By Stanley Carvalho and Geert De Clercq
ABU DHABI, May 5 The United Arab Emirates on
Friday was forced to delay by a year the start-up of its first
nuclear reactor as the company set up to run it has not yet
received an operating licence.
The world's largest single nuclear project, the Barakah
nuclear plant will deliver up to a quarter of the UAE’s
electricity when completed around 2020 and is led by Korea
Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), which is
building four APR-1400 reactors simultaneously .
Confirming a Reuters report on Thursday, Emirates Nuclear
Energy Corporation (ENEC) said that work on the first reactor
had been completed but Nawah, the ENEC-KEPCO joint venture set
to run the plant, had not yet received an operating licence from
the UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).
ENEC announced "an extension for the start-up of nuclear
operations for Unit 1, from 2017 to 2018, to ensure sufficient
time for international assessments and adherence to nuclear
industry safety standards, as well as a reinforcement of
operational proficiency for plant personnel".
"FANR is conducting a...review of the operating licence
application...and numerous inspections of construction and
operational readiness," ENEC said.
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
and the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) will also
assess Barakah's infrastructure and personnel.
"These assessments will take place before we anticipate
being granted our operating licence and begin the process of
loading fuel," said Nawah's acting CEO Mohammed Sahoo AlSuwaidi.
"We recognise the scale of both our responsibilities and of
the challenges that lie ahead of us," he said.
The UAE is building a nuclear industry from scratch, hiring
nuclear physicists, setting up a regulator, training operators
and setting up institutes for radiation monitoring and accident
prevention.
India, Brazil, South Africa, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have
done this or are also in the process of developing their nuclear
industries.
South Korea's KEPCO - a newcomer in the business of building
nuclear plants abroad - has built the UAE plants on time and on
budget, in contrast with years of delay and billions in cost
overruns at projects of leading Western builders Areva
and Westinghouse.
(Writing by Geert De Clercq in Paris; editing by Alexander
Smith and Jason Neely)