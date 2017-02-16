* Offers made to selected buyers in Asia
* Six mln bbls of Murban to be sold from Yeosu tanks
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
has offered Murban crude to be loaded in April from
its oil storage in South Korea, three trade sources said on
Thursday.
The rare offer was made to a pool of selected buyers in Asia
and ADNOC did not specify what volume it planned to sell, they
said.
ADNOC has 6 million barrels of Murban crude stored in oil
tanks in Yeosu, South Korea, and is likely looking to clear
storage space for future use, the sources said.
ADNOC could not immediately be reached for comment.
The producer has additional Murban to market in April as it
did not renew short-term contracts with traders and as its
domestic demand fell after an outage at the Ruwais refinery.
ADNOC is still in talks with Chinese companies for the
remaining 12 percent stake in Abu Dhabi's ADCO onshore oil
concession.
The crude offers from Yeosu tanks have weighed on Murban's
April spot premiums which have fallen to below 10 cents a
barrel, one of the sources said.
Japan's Inpex and oil major BP previously
sold April-loading Murban at about 10 cents a barrel above the
grade's official selling price (OSP), traders said.
