DUBAI Oct 14 The United Arab Emirates has asked
bidders for its biggest onshore oilfields to extend their offers
by two months until Dec. 31, sources familiar with the matter
said, as the country considers bringing in Asian firms after
decades-long partnerships with western majors.
Nine Asian and western firms have bid for stakes in the Abu
Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession after
a deal with western oil majors that dates back to the 1970s
expired in January.
State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has asked
the nine bidding companies to extend offers that were due to
expire around Oct. 22 until Dec. 21, three sources said.
Industry observers say any changes in the concessions would
be made at the highest decision-making body for the oil and gas
industry, the Supreme Petroleum Council. They say there is a
difference in opinion inside the SPC over whether to stick with
western companies, or make room for newcomers from Asia, while
some would like to see ADNOC operating the fields alone.
ADNOC could not be reached for comment and none of the nine
companies would comment. One source said however that it was
unlikely any company would refuse ADCO's request.
"Is any company going to say 'no our bids have expired'? The
answer is no. No company is going to go through this effort and
then say our offers are not valid anymore," the source said.
ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
and BP - have each held 9.5 percent equity
stakes in the ADCO concession since the 1970s. Portugal's Partex
had a 2 percent stake, and the rest was held by ADNOC.
After the deal expired in January, ADNOC took 100 percent of
the concession. Shell, Total and BP have made their new bids,
which are being evaluated by the government of Abu Dhabi, the
capital of the UAE, while Exxon has decided against bidding,
sources have told Reuters.
U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum Corp, Italy's ENI
, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), Norway's
Statoil, Japan's Inpex and Korea National Oil Corp have
also bid for the new deal.
Each company submitted two proposals last year - one for a 5
percent stake and another for a 10 percent stake, with a one
year validity, the first source said.
