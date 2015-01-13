(Updates with context, quotes)
By Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal
ABU DHABI Jan 13 OPEC will not cut its oil
output to support prices but expects higher-cost producers to do
so, the United Arab Emirates energy minister insisted on Tuesday
as oil plunged near six-year lows.
While Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui was speaking, Brent
crude dropped 4 percent to below $46 a barrel following
a 5 percent plunge on Monday, continuing a rout that has more
than halved its value in the past six months.
Mazroui showed no sign of backing down from OPEC's
insistence that other producers - particularly the U.S. shale
oil drillers which it blames for oversupplying the market
-reduce their output.
"The strategy will not change...," he told a Gulf
Intelligence energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
By not reducing output, "we are telling the market and other
producers that they need to be rational and like OPEC, they need
to look at growth in the international market for oil and need
to cater that additional production to that growth".
The firm stance of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Gulf Arab
producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries is causing dismay among some other oil exporters. As
Mazroui spoke, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran
that countries behind oil's plunge would regret it.
"Those that have planned to decrease the prices against
other countries, will regret this decision," Rouhani said in a
speech broadcast on state television.
"If Iran suffers from the drop in oil prices, know that
other oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
will suffer more than Iran."
Nicolas Maduro, president of fellow OPEC member Venezuela,
visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week to plead for OPEC
action to support oil prices and seek financial aid from Qatari
banks.
But Mazroui said OPEC had no intention of changing its
decision, reached at a meeting in November, to keep its
production steady. He indicated there was little prospect for an
emergency OPEC meeting to discuss policy before the group's next
scheduled conference this June.
"The market needs more time - it's not rational to meet or
do anything in this time," he said. "Most probably we are going
to wait until our meeting in June, and let's not jump to
conclusions."
Pressed repeatedly to identify a fair price for oil and
predict when it would stabilise, Mazroui said nobody could
dictate the price and suggested the process might take years.
"History tells us whenever we try to predict what will
happen we will get it wrong. What I would say is that it is
unlikely we will see a sudden rise - it will take some time...
"It will all depend on what we see in this quarter and the
next quarter. The first half of 2015 will give us more data to
predict what will happen."
But while criticising shale producers, he acknowledged that
the world needed them to continue operating, and said a fair
price range would be one in which they acted as the market's
swing producers.
"I'm not going to give you a price but I would suggest
something we all know, that the shale oil producers are very
important for the market supply and we all need them to stay.
"So if that is the case, since they are producing almost 4
million (barrels per day) today, I think whatever price that
makes shale oil continue to be produced is going to be the fair
price for the conventional producers to produce, whether 60 or
70 or 80 (dollars) or whatever figure - that is where the market
will stabilise."
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew
Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)