DUBAI Dec 22 Dubai retail group Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) on Sunday announced plans to invest 180 million Omani rials ($467 million) to build a shopping mall in the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman.

Built on 157,000 square metres of land in the capital Muscat, Mall of Oman will have 350 stores including a Carrefour outlet and a cinema complex, MAF said in a statement.

The project will be Oman's largest shopping and entertainment complex and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company added.

MAF, the sole franchisee of Carrefour hypermarkets in the region, said 1,500 jobs would be created during construction of the mall and an additional 3,500 permanent jobs were expected once the shopping mall was open. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)