UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
DUBAI, April 7 Pacific Control Systems, a Dubai-based information and communications technology provider, has raised 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in 72-month loans, to partly finance expansion its plans.
NBF Capital, a unit of National Bank of Fujairah, was financial advisor for the deal. It was joined by Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC as lead arranger, National Bank of Fujairah said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
The syndication was a mix of conventional and Islamic financing structures, the bourse filing said without giving details of pricing.
Al Khaliji France, Dubai Islamic Bank, United Arab Bank, National Bank of Oman, Ajman Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank also participated in the loan.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.