DUBAI Feb 5 Growth in business activity
in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector rose
slightly in January after slipping to a four-month low in the
previous month, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Sunday.
The HSBC UAE Purchasing Managers' Index, which measures the
performance of the manufacturing and services sectors, increased
to 52.4 points last month from 51.7 in December. The adjusted
index remains above the 50-point mark which separates growth
from contraction, the survey of 400 private sector firms showed.
"The headline number points to greater stability after a run
of declines and it's encouraging to see the uptick in new
orders," said Simon Williams, chief economist for the Middle
East and North Africa at HSBC.
"Employment still looks soft, though, and continued weak
output prices despite further gains in costs suggests there
continues to be significant spare capacity in the domestic
economy."
UAE firms saw a robust rise in new orders at the start of
2012, reaching 57.5 points in January after a fall to a
four-month low of 56.0 in December.
Non-oil private sector companies registered a solid increase
in output in January, the data showed: the second-fastest in the
last six months.
New export orders accelerated in January for the first time
in four months, though survey participants reported that the
purchasing activity of European customers remained subdued.
Overall input price pressures eased for the second
successive month to the slowest rate recorded in the last 11
months, the survey showed.
A Reuters poll of economists in December estimated gross
domestic product grew 3.9 percent in 2011 and would expand 3.1
percent this year. In 2011, UAE inflation remained at 0.9
percent on average, the lowest rate since 1990.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Andrew Torchia)