By David French and Michelle Meineke
DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 20 Dubai's Port & Free Zone
World (PFZW), the direct owner of global ports operator DP World
, has signed an $850 million loan refinancing, two
banking sources said on Tuesday.
The deal, which replaces a $1.15 billion facility which
matures this month, was signed by 15 banks in total and was
split almost evenly between a conventional tranche and a
sharia-compliant piece.
Citi , Deutsche Bank(DBKGn.DE), Emirates NBD
and HSBC underwrote the transaction before it was
launched into syndication in July.
It had originally been a purely conventional loan but a
sharia-compliant tranche was added last month to tap liquidity
within the Islamic banking sector, bankers said at the time.
The facility has a five-year amortising tenor and carried a
margin of 350 basis points, said the sources speaking on
condition of anonymity.
It replaces a three-year deal of which $850m was the
remaining net amount.
State-owned conglomerate Dubai World is the
parent company of PFZW, which owns 80.5 percent of DP World.
PFZW was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By David French and Michelle Meineke; Editing by
Amran Abocar and Jon Loades-Carter)