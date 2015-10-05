ABU DHABI Oct 5 Emirates SembCorp Water & Power, a joint venture behind the Fujairah 1 independent water and power plant, is considering issuing a project bond, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The bond may launch early in 2016 and would be used to refinance debt, Faisal Najed, chairman of Emirates SembCorp Water & Power, said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Sembcorp Water & Power is a joint venture whose ownership split 60/40 between Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (ADWEA) and Singapore's Sembcorp Industries.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)