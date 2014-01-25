(Adds background)
DUBAI Jan 25 The president of the United Arab
Emirates has undergone surgery after a stroke and is in a stable
condition, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
It quoted the presidential affairs ministry as saying Sheikh
Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayn suffered a stroke early on Friday
which "required doctors to perform surgery", adding his
condition has since stabilised. It gave no further details.
Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa is known as a pro-Western
moderniser whose low-key approach helped steer the Gulf Arab
state through a tense era in regional politics.
He came to power after the death of his father, Sheikh Zayed
bin Sultan al-Nahayan, in 2004.
Analysts say the popular leader has helped maintain the
ruling family's ties with important clans and leaders of the
other emirates, helping the UAE manage the fall-out from Dubai's
debt crisis in 2009, and has tried to balance ties with
countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
He is the eldest of Sheikh Zayed's 19 sons.
