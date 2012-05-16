* UAE consumer prices at 0.8 pct y/y in April, -1.5 pct in Dubai

* Housing costs still fall in Dubai

* For details click on, (Releads with UAE, adds analysts' comments, details, background)

By Martin Dokoupil

DUBAI, May 16 Inflation in the United Arab Emirates edged up to a nine-month high of 0.8 percent on an annual basis in April despite an ongoing price decline in its trade and business hub Dubai, data showed on Wednesday.

Price pressures in the UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, remain subdued with both the housing market and bank lending weak following a speculative bubble burst in 2008.

Annual consumer price growth in the $360 billion economy, the second largest among Arab countries, picked up again in December after two consecutive months of mild declines. Inflation stood at 0.6 percent in March.

Living costs in the OPEC member rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in April after prices fell for two months in a row, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"The UAE annual year-on-year inflation rate is expected to possibly dip into negative territory in June, then bounce back because of base effects, but essentially remain very low; less than 1 percent for most of the year," said Giyas Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Costs of housing including rents and utilities in the UAE were flat month-on-month in April after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous two months. The item accounts for 39 percent of consumer expenses in the federation of seven desert emirates.

Food prices dropped by 0.5 percent in April, while transport costs were 0.3 percent up from the previous month.

In Dubai, hit by a $25 billion debt restructuring in 2009-2010, housing costs fell for the fifth month in a row, by 0.1 percent on the month, but the rate was the smallest so far this year, separate data released by Dubai Statistics Center showed earlier on Wednesday.

"What's interesting is that rental prices continue to fall in spite of recent indicators and anecdotal evidence of a pick-up in the market," said Liz Martins, senior MENA economist at HSBC in Dubai.

DUBAI DEFLATION

Overall, consumer prices in Dubai fell at a 1.5 percent annual rate in April and 0.2 percent from March, extending monthly deflation into a fifth month in a row mainly due to a drop in food prices, the data showed.

"The worst of the deflation is probably behind us for now, given that we think rents are pushing a bit higher in a lot of areas, and so the overall CPI rate is likely to inch towards positive territory over the remainder of the year," Martins said, referring to Dubai data.

Dubai house prices may finally stop falling this year, a Reuters poll showed this month, although a glut of oversupply will dog the market for some time and keep property developers away.

In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, which accounts for almost all of the UAE crude production, inflation accelerated to a nine-month high of 1.8 percent in April, data showed last week.

Analysts polled by Reuters in March expected average inflation in the UAE federation of 2.0 percent in 2012 after 0.9 percent in 2011.

Its hydrocarbon-reliant economy is expected to see a slower growth of 3.1 percent this year after an IMF estimated 4.9 percent in 2011 due to a global slowdown and weak domestic bank lending. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Toby Chopra)