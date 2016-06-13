ABU DHABI, June 13 Mahmoud Atalla, previously
co-head of distressed debt and loan trading at HSBC,
has left the bank to join Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm
Gulf Capital, the chief executive of Gulf Capital said on
Monday.
Atalla joined the Abu Dhabi firm as managing director for
private equity in early June, Karim Solh said.
Gulf Capital, one of the biggest private equity firms in the
region, aims to grow its assets under management to $5 billion
in the next two to three years from about $3.5 billion now.
The firm is sitting on $1 billion of cash that will be
deployed in Africa, the Gulf or Asia, Solh said, adding that
Gulf Capital was looking at three transactions in Saudi Arabia
that would probably be finalised this quarter.
