DUBAI, Sept 13 The amount of construction
projects cancelled and delayed in the United Arab Emirates
rose to $170 billion in August, Citigroup said in a
report, signalling the battered sector in the Gulf state is
still away from a recovery.
UAE accounts for 56 percent of the total cancelled and
delayed projects for the main regional markets, the MENA
construction projects tracker report by Citi showed. The
cancellations are an increase of 13 percent since July.
"Unsurprisingly cancellations in the UAE relate
predominantly to real estate," the report said.
UAE's property boom ended in 2008, with home prices in the
Dubai emirate plunging by about 60 percent, forcing many
developers to abandon projects.
Dubai developer Nakheel , which overstretched
itself by building islands in the shape of palms and other
ambitious projects, wrote off up to 78.6 billion dirhams ($21.4
billion) of its real estate assets due to a property crisis,
according to a bond prospectus.
Meanwhile, projects cancelled and on hold across main MENA
markets dropped slightly to $1.69 trillion in August from $1.7
trillion in July.
In other markets, Saudi Arabia added $81 billion of
preliminary projects to its pipeline since July, said the
report, highlighting the growth potential in the market.
Kuwait and Qatar also have projects worth $20 billion and $2
billion respectively that are in preliminary stages of
construction. In contrast, UAE showed a $12 billion decline in
preliminary projects to $118 billion.
