DUBAI Jan 26 Property prices in Abu Dhabi were flat in the fourth quarter of 2014 due to a fall in oil prices and equities markets and weaker investor sentiment, consultants JLL said in a report on Monday.

Like nearby Dubai, Abu Dhabi suffered a property crash, with house prices falling about 55 percent from a peak in the second quarter of 2008 to the market bottom in fourth quarter of 2012.

JLL estimates Abu Dhabi's residential prices rose 25 percent per year for the two years to Sept. 30, 2013, providing a compound increase of 56 percent.

But prices flattened out in the final three months of 2014, the first period in which they did not increase since the first quarter of 2013.

"The stabilisation of sales prices signifies that some of the excessive heat has now been removed from the market," David Dudley, Regional Director and Head of JLL's Abu Dhabi Office.

"We do not anticipate a significant decline in prime residential prices due to the relative shortage of availability of quality product."

Residential rental rates rose 4 percent in the fourth-quarter of last year, but JLL predicts annual growth will slip back to single digits in 2015 due to what it says is an expected slowdown in government spending due to the oil price slump.

Brent crude is down 58 percent from a 2014 peak reached last June.

"While we expect there to be a reduction in government spending this year due to the recent decline in oil prices, we expect employment creation and residential demand growth to be sustained from projects commenced while the oil price was high," said Dudley.

"Given a continual shortage of high quality housing, we expect rental growth to continue."

Around 1,600 units were handed over in the fourth quarter. This raised total supply to 243,000 by year-end and JLL forecasts this will increase by 10,000 units in 2015 and 11,000 the year after.

On an annual basis, apartment prices and rental values rose 18 and 11 percent respectively in 2014 from a year earlier, while for villas the difference was more pronounced, with sales up 25 percent while rents rose 12 percent. These trends indicate yields are falling for buy-to-let investors. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)