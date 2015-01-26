DUBAI Jan 26 Property prices in Abu Dhabi were
flat in the fourth quarter of 2014 due to a fall in oil prices
and equities markets and weaker investor sentiment, consultants
JLL said in a report on Monday.
Like nearby Dubai, Abu Dhabi suffered a property crash, with
house prices falling about 55 percent from a peak in the second
quarter of 2008 to the market bottom in fourth quarter of 2012.
JLL estimates Abu Dhabi's residential prices rose 25 percent
per year for the two years to Sept. 30, 2013, providing a
compound increase of 56 percent.
But prices flattened out in the final three months of 2014,
the first period in which they did not increase since the first
quarter of 2013.
"The stabilisation of sales prices signifies that some of
the excessive heat has now been removed from the market," David
Dudley, Regional Director and Head of JLL's Abu Dhabi Office.
"We do not anticipate a significant decline in prime
residential prices due to the relative shortage of availability
of quality product."
Residential rental rates rose 4 percent in the
fourth-quarter of last year, but JLL predicts annual growth will
slip back to single digits in 2015 due to what it says is an
expected slowdown in government spending due to the oil price
slump.
Brent crude is down 58 percent from a 2014 peak
reached last June.
"While we expect there to be a reduction in government
spending this year due to the recent decline in oil prices, we
expect employment creation and residential demand growth to be
sustained from projects commenced while the oil price was high,"
said Dudley.
"Given a continual shortage of high quality housing, we
expect rental growth to continue."
Around 1,600 units were handed over in the fourth quarter.
This raised total supply to 243,000 by year-end and JLL
forecasts this will increase by 10,000 units in 2015 and 11,000
the year after.
On an annual basis, apartment prices and rental values rose
18 and 11 percent respectively in 2014 from a year earlier,
while for villas the difference was more pronounced, with sales
up 25 percent while rents rose 12 percent. These trends indicate
yields are falling for buy-to-let investors.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)