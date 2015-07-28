DUBAI, July 28 Dubai-based real estate agency
S&K Estate Agents said a deteriorating property market in the
emirate contributed to its decision to file for bankruptcy and
be liquidated.
"Simply put, the revenue being generated by the business
drastically reduced over the first half of 2015, without enough
income to cover operational costs," S&K said in an emailed
statement released through a public relations firm.
The company said its reputation had suffered from client
complaints and a recruitment drive did not yield results quickly
enough to save the business.
"Current Dubai market factors didn't help, as 2015 property
transactions, both in number and value, have plunged," said S&K,
which had about 80 employees and an office in Los Angeles as
well as Dubai.
"This situation was exacerbated by increased advertising
prices from property portals and recurring internal issues faced
with agents under the employment of S&K Estate Agents LLC. These
factors, combined with the increased costs of licensing and
visas, made the situation untenable."
The company added, "After years of profitability, we believe
the brokerage market is saturated - too many agencies without
the population and investment to match.
"Also, many smaller competitors dropping fees to 1 percent
per transaction to win the business has made it increasingly
difficult for larger brokerages to compete."
After booming for the last few years in a strong recovery
from its crash during the global financial crisis, Dubai's
residential property market has lost steam this year, partly
because of new supply.
Residential rents dropped 3 percent quarter-on-quarter
during the second quarter of 2015 while capital values for
completed apartment units fell 3.5 percent, according to a
report this week by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and MPM Properties.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)