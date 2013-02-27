* Some speculators flipping properties within days
* Recalls pre-2008 boom
* Government announcements of projects fuel bullish mood
* World Expo 2020 bid may be a motive for announcements
* Unclear if authorities willing to regulate
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 27 Property speculators are back in
Dubai, aiming to make their fortunes by buying apartments and
villas for cash, then selling them within months, weeks or even
days. It's a sign, some people fear, that Dubai risks repeating
the mistakes of the past.
Queues of investors have formed outside the offices of major
real estate developers in the past several months, in scenes
that recall the emirate's boom days before 2008, when money
poured into Dubai property from around the world.
That boom was followed by a devastating crash when the
bubble burst; inflated residential property prices plunged by
more than 50 percent between 2008 and 2011. Dubai was forced to
obtain a $10 billion bailout from neighbouring Abu Dhabi.
This time around, there are reasons to think that any
property bubble will not be as large as the last one; supply and
demand have not diverged as much, and government officials have
said they will regulate the mortgage industry.
But given Dubai's history, renewed signs of exuberance in
the property market are grounds for concern. Mario Volpi, head
of residential sales and leasing at property consultancy
Cluttons in Dubai, warns that an unsustainable bubble could form
unless the government steps in.
"Many investors who are queuing up for these properties are
looking to make a quick buck by flipping them," he said. "We
need a rule that perhaps stops selling of property for two years
after purchase. Or perhaps some sort of a tax on such sales."
RECOVERY
Although there a big variations within Dubai's housing
market, and many low-end properties are still weak, prices
generally hit bottom around the middle of last year. Since then
they have recovered impressively, rising as much as 20 percent
in prime areas.
Some investors among the roughly 100 lining up earlier this
month at the downtown headquarters of Emaar Properties
, the emirate's biggest developer, were veterans of the
last boom.
"There is the same excitement in the air...People are buying
anything that's being offered by Emaar," said one Pakistani
investor, who did not wish to be identified because he did not
want to draw attention to his operations.
The investors were seeking to buy "off-plan" properties -
projects which had been designed but not yet built, and which
might be sold on to another owner before construction. And, like
the old days, many or most purchases appeared to be in cash.
"No one standing here is buying on mortgage. This is a cash
buy business," the investor said.
Ryan Mahoney, chief executive at property brokerage firm
Better Homes, said: "In case things get too overheated, I do
hope the regulators step in."
Individual Dubai property agents handled as many as 30
separate projects at a time during the boom between 2006 and
2008, he said.
"Now we handle about two to three and they have not been
launched. So, it's still nothing like the days back in 2008, but
there is definitely increased speculation in the market."
There are some good reasons for the market's recovery.
Thanks to a burgeoning tourism sector and its status as a
business hub for surrounding regions, Dubai's economy is now
recovering strongly, growing at a rate of roughly 4 percent.
Political unrest elsewhere in the Middle East is prompting some
people to use Dubai as a safe haven for their wealth.
It is not clear that supply and demand are getting far out
of line. Analysts expect about 15,000 to 18,000 residential
units to enter Dubai's market this year and the same number in
2014 - although these numbers may rise as scores of projects,
shelved during the crash, are revived.
On the demand side, the population of Dubai, now about 2
million, has been growing at annual rates of around 5 percent or
more, meaning an addition of about 100,000 people every year,
according to official data. Such growth seems able to absorb the
projected increase in supply.
Also, Dubai currently does not look expensive compared to
other international cities. Prime residential space in Dubai now
costs around $1,000 per square foot, compared to twice that
amount or more in London.
REGULATION
Other aspects of the property market's recovery are more
troubling, however. One major, unresolved question is whether
authorities are willing and able to regulate the market to
prevent the excessive volatility of the past.
Dubai is certainly monitoring the market more closely now
than it did before the crash. The Real Estate Regulatory
Authority's website provides updates on the progress of projects
and the performance history of developers, and a system to hear
complaints from investors and tenants has been introduced.
But an initial attempt by the United Arab Emirates central
bank to curb speculative buying of properties has foundered. In
December it introduced caps on mortgage loans as a proportion of
the value of properties being bought; three weeks later, after
commercial banks complained, it said it would not enforce those
rules.
The central bank now says it plans to introduce wide-ranging
rules for the mortgage market in six to nine months, after
consulting the banks. The banks, which are politically
influential, have proposed softer caps than the central bank's
original intention.
As few as 15 percent of Dubai's home purchases are estimated
to involve mortgages, so some analysts question how effective
mortgage caps would be in heading off speculators.
Another concern is the effect of government statements in
fuelling the bullish mood in the property market.
Prices have taken off in the last several months after the
government and state-linked firms announced plans to build a
series of spectacular projects, including a development
featuring the world's largest shopping mall and 100 hotels, a
$1.6 billion island project housing the world's largest Ferris
wheel, and a $2.7 billion complex of five theme parks.
The statements buoyed the confidence of investors, but
details have not been released, and in the past decade, Dubai
announced many plans that were later quietly shelved. If the
current plans do not materialise, demand for residential
property could turn out to be less than hoped.
An official at a top construction firm in Dubai, speaking on
condition of anonymity because of the commercial sensitivity of
his remarks, said concrete construction plans had not yet been
made for any of the recently announced projects.
"It will be a while before all this translates into work for
us or anything starts, if at all," he said.
Volpi said the recent announcements might be linked to
Dubai's active efforts to promote its bid to host the World Expo
2020, an event which could draw an estimated 25 million
visitors. A decision on which country will host the fair is
expected this year.
"If we get it (the Expo), we have seven years to build all
that. If we don't, none of it will ever get built," Volpi said.