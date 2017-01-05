ABU DHABI Jan 5 The emirate of Abu Dhabi has
imposed a fee on expatriates renting homes there as it seeks to
increase state revenues that have fallen due to low crude
prices.
The municipal fee, equivalent to 3 percent of a tenant's
annual rent, will take effect retroactively from February 2016,
the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs & Transport said
on Thursday.
Last January the largest member of the United Arab Emirates
hiked water and electricity charges, and in July the
International Monetary Fund estimated the government would run a
fiscal deficit of 6.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
Authorities decided on the fee last year but delayed its
introduction because procedures to implement it were not yet in
place. The department did not say how much the measure, from
which UAE nationals are exempt, would raise.
Neighbouring Dubai, the financial hub of the UAE, charges
tenants a 5 percent municipality fee. The emirates do not levy
income tax.
