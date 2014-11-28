DUBAI Nov 28 Abu Dhabi's crown prince paid a
brief visit to Qatar on Friday, official media said, to cement
reconciliation between the two Gulf Arab states before a
regional summit they are to hold in Doha next month.
The trip by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan was the
first since the United Arab Emirates along with Saudi Arabia and
Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar in March, accusing
Doha of undermining their domestic security through its support
of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agreed at an emergency
meeting in Riyadh on Nov. 16 to return their ambassadors to
Qatar, signalling an end to the crisis that had divided the
six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The rift had threatened to undermine the Dec. 9-10 summit of
the Western-allied GCC, where Qatar currently holds the
revolving presidency.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both listed the Muslim
Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation and see political Islam
as a challenge to their own systems of dynastic rule.
Qatar has given sanctuary to some Brotherhood members and is
seen to have been supportive of the Islamist group in Egypt and
the UAE, and more recently in Libya.
The UAE state news agency WAM said Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim
bin Hamad al-Thani greeted Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed and a
delegation of senior officials accompanying him on their
arrival.
Qatar's QNA news agency said the two leaders discussed "the
fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, ways to
consolidate them and prospects of reinforcing them" as well as
GCC and regional issues. Sheikh Mohammed later returned to Abu
Dhabi, it said.
At the Nov. 16 Riyadh meeting, GCC leaders said they had
agreed to turn over a new page in relations within the alliance,
which also includes Kuwait and Oman.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have used their oil and gas
revenues to influence events in other Middle Eastern countries
and any resolution of their own differences could alter the
political environment in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)