UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
PARIS Nov 16 Negotiations between the United Arab Emirates and France for the purchase of 60 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault are ongoing, a French source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
The deal, which has been in the works since 2008, was thrown into doubt earlier in the day when Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called the proposed terms "uncompetitive and unworkable."
"The negotations continue, there is no failure," the source said. "It is part of the negotiating process ... The United Arab Emirates is trying to include the Eurofighter to negotiate the price."
The Eurofighter -- partially built by Britain's BAE systems and France's EADS -- is also a fighter jet.
Dassault's shares closed almost 8 percent down on Wednesday following the United Arab Emirates' statement. (Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Republican Congressman Will Hurd - whose district spans 800 miles (1,290 km) of the Texas-Mexico border - on Friday criticized plans under consideration by the Trump administration to build walls and fences costing an estimated $21.6 billion to deter illegal immigration.