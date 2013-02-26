BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBAI Feb 26 Etihad Rail, the developer of a $11 billion railway network in the United Arab Emirates, secured a $1.28 billion five-year project financing from local and international banks to build the first phase of the project, it said on Tuesday.
The UAE railway network comprises three stages, with the first stage underway after a $900 million civil and track works contract was awarded in October 2011. Phase one will link the western region cities of Habshan and Ruwais by 2013 and connect Shah and Habshan by 2014.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC Holdings and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ arranged the financing, Etihad Rail said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.