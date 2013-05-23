ABU DHABI May 23 The proposed new chief
executive of National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah
(RAKBANK), one of two banks which earlier this month were named
as victims of a massive global bank card fraud, has quit, two
sources within the bank said on Thursday.
Ian Larkin was due to replace the Abu Dhabi-listed lender's
current CEO Graham Honeybill in July but barely six weeks since
arriving at the bank to prepare to take the helm the former
managing director of Lloyds TSB Commercial Finance has quit, the
sources said.
"His style of working didn't quite fit in with the bank's
way of functioning," said one of the sources.
A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.
In one of the biggest ever bank heists, a global cyber crime
ring stole $45 million from RAKBANK and Oman's Bank Muscat
by hacking into credit card processing firms and
withdrawing money from ATM cash machines in 27 countries.
RAKBANK was targeted in December and had nearly $5 million
stolen, although no customers suffered any loss, the bank said
at the time.
No decision on a new CEO has yet been taken, the sources
added. Larkin resigned earlier this week.
Honeybill was due to become a non-executive director of the
bank once he retired in July, sources said in April.
(Writing by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)