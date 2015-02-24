DUBAI Feb 23 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co
agreed with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to equip
the oil-rich Gulf country's armoured vehicles with Talon
laser-guided rockets, a company official told Reuters.
"It's a capability with a very meaningful demand from the
community ... not just for UAE's needs but for developing
capacity for the global market space," John Harris, CEO of
Raytheon International told Reuters on the sidelines of a
defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
The firm did not give a contract value or say when delivery
will begin.
Military vehicles produced locally by NIMR Automotive will
be mounted with 16 Talon rockets, which was co-developed by
Raytheon and Tawazun - an Emirati firm that is part of the
state-owned defense company along with NIMR.
Tawazun, which makes firearms and also components for the
aerospace and defence industries, won a UAE military contract in
2013 worth $117 million to procure Talon, which is now in full
production.
(Editing by Noah Browning)