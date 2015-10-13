DUBAI Oct 13 High occupancy levels in premium office and residential property in Abu Dhabi helped keep overall prices steady in the third quarter despite weakening demand, consultants JLL said on Tuesday.

Like neighbouring Dubai, Abu Dhabi's real estate sector has rebounded from a crash around the turn of the decade. Residential prices rose 25 percent in both 2013 and 2014 before flattening off, JLL estimates.

"Following a two year bull run ... a period of stabilisation is not a bad thing," David Dudley, head of JLL's Abu Dhabi office, said in a report that highlighted job and spending cuts in energy and government sectors following an oil price slump.

"Some of Abu Dhabi's mega projects are expected to be delayed further and phased over a longer time frame. On the positive side, supply remains under control," he said.

The low number of vacancies in high-end residential developments has enabled prices to hold steady. Abu Dhabi had 244,000 homes at the end of September, almost unchanged this year. Sales and rental values for apartments and houses were unchanged in the third quarter from the preceding three months.

Sales prices were also steady compared with 12 months earlier, but rents for apartments and houses rose 7 percent and 3 percent respectively over the same period, JLL estimates.

The performance differs because rents are linked to end-user demand while sales are mostly sentiment driven. The number of sales has fallen, JLL said, but did not provide further details.

"This trend is expected to continue in the short term," said Dudley.

In Abu Dhabi's commercial property sector, rent values for so-called grade A offices were 1,850 dirhams ($504) per square metre in the third quarter, up 13 percent year-on-year, while grade B space was steady at 1,180 dirhams.

"Demand for office space remains suppressed," JLL wrote.

While there are few vacant units in premium office buildings the overall office vacancy rate rose to 27 percent as of Sept. 30 from 25 percent a year earlier, JLL estimates.

Abu Dhabi's office space totals 3.3 million square metres.

"Vacancy rates are expected to increase further with the delivery of more space at a time of weaker demand," JLL wrote, predicting 364,000 square metres of new office space will be delivered by the end of next year. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David Clarke)