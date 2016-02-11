DUBAI Feb 11 A slowdown in Dubai's real estate
and construction sector will lead to more cases being filed with
the emirate's arbitration centre, the body's chairman said.
The number and value of disputes soared following Dubai's
property crash that began in 2008, with 871 cases claiming a
combined 14 billion dirhams ($3.81 billion) logged in 2010-11,
data from the Dubai International Arbitration Centre showed.
Case numbers fell to a six-year low in 2014 as property
prices rebounded, but sales dropped about 15 percent last year
and are expected to decline further in 2016.
"Due to market conditions in the region, this year is going
to be challenging and as a result I expect there will be another
rise in disputes," arbitration centre Chairman Dr. Habib Al
Mulla told Reuters.
"This doesn't necessarily mean it will be like what happened
in 2008-10, but overall disputes will be on the rise for a few
years before it settles back."
DIAC was established in 2007 as a means for disputes to be
heard behind closed doors by expert arbiters, which was seen as
big step in establishing Dubai's credentials as a commercial and
financial hub.
Of DIAC's 519 cases pending, more than 80 percent relate to
real estate, construction and engineering.
"It's very difficult to find any construction project that
doesn't have a few disputes arising out of it," Mulla said.
Contracts usually state any arbitration awards will be
binding, but losers often appeal to other courts. These consider
technical aspects, but do not question whether the verdict
itself was correct.
"In many cases, parties like to challenge arbitration awards
before courts and test their luck," Mulla said. "The final end
will come when the court ratifies an award and declares it as
enforceable instrument."
Contractors are being pushed by auditors and lawyers to
resolve long-standing disputes or remove the money owed from
their balance sheet, a Gulf legal source said.
"There's been a discernible increase in historic claims
being reactivated and taken to a court or tribunal," the source
said.
"Everyone is trying to protect their cash pool after what
happened a few years back."
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Stephen Coates)