DUBAI Dec 14 The delayed handover of about 6,000 homes in Dubai has helped rents remain flat so far in 2015 though residential sales prices have fallen more than 10 percent, industry consultants CBRE said on Monday.

Dubai's real estate sector has stuttered this year following a rebound close to the peak values of the previous decade as a strong local currency made buying property more expensive for foreign investors.

Overall, Dubai apartment and house sales prices on average fell 16 and 14 percent respectively in the first 11 months of 2015, CBRE estimated, forecasting further declines in sale prices next year.

Apartment rents were flat over the same period, while house rents dipped 4 percent, CBRE said.

"The (rental) market has held up very well but it doesn't tell the full story," said Mat Green, UAE head of research at CBRE Middle East. "We have a very fragmented market."

He said rental values in the city's more expensive districts such as Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina had fallen while cheaper, peripheral areas have seen prices rise in 2015.

CBRE had forecast 20,000 units would be handed over in 2015, but only about 14,000 will be delivered by the end of the year due to late payments by investors, difficulties in obtaining completion certificates and some developers opting against releasing units. Sales contracts allow for some delays.

"Those who have some flexibility in their delivery pipelines will stall their delivery until rental or capital values of those units give better returns," said Nicholas Maclean, managing director of CBRE Middle East.

"Providing they don't have a commitment to deliver those units, it's a smart way of doing development. A key weakness of some developments in Dubai in the last 10 years or so was the lack of phasing in deliveries."

CBRE estimates Dubai's residential sector can absorb 20,000 new units each year before vacancy rates increase.

"You're seeing a more pronounced impact this year, but there's always going to be some slippage," said Green.

He forecast sale prices would decline by about 10 percent in 2016, although performances would differ markedly by district.

"Sales are driven by sentiment, outside influences, the currency situation, so you've a lot of external fundamentals influencing the investment decision, it's not easy to forecast," said Green.

The UAE dirham is pegged to the dollar, which this year is up 9.2 percent versus the euro, 6.6 percent against India's rupee and 2.8 percent higher against the British pound. (Editing by David Clarke)