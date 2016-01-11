ABU DHABI Jan 11 The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Monday said it had revoked the licence of local money exchange firm Al Zarooni Exchange due to anti-money laundering compliance violations.

The licence has been revoked with effect from Jan. 10, 2016, and comes after a special examination of the firm, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Al Zarooni was initially suspended on Nov. 10, 2015 from conducting business in remittances, currency exchange and payment of wages, the statement added.

The U.S. Treasury said on Nov. 12 it had imposed sanctions on the Altaf Khanani Money Laundering Organization and its Dubai-based supporter, the Al Zarooni Exchange, for laundering money for criminals and political extremists.

