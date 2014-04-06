DUBAI, April 6 Dubai-based real estate
investment trust Emirates REIT IPO-EMIR.DU said it had
expanded the size of its initial public offer of shares on
NASDAQ Dubai, the emirate's first IPO since its financial crisis
erupted in 2009, because of strong demand.
Emirates REIT will raise $175 million in the IPO, which was
3.5 times oversubscribed, by selling 128.68 million new shares,
it said in a statement on Sunday. In addition, up to 19.30
million shares will be sold under over-allotment arrangements.
The offer was priced at $1.36 per share, at the bottom of an
indicative range of $1.36-1.56. Shares have been sold to a broad
base of institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates, the
Gulf and Britain, the company said.
The IPO benefited from a strong recovery of Dubai's real
estate and equity markets over the past 18 months. The REIT,
which manages assets ranging from school buildings to business
towers and retail space, had assets worth $333 million at the
end of last year, up from $213 million at the end of 2012.
The offer price and size imply Emirates REIT will have a
market capitalisation of $381 million and a free float of 46
percent of its shares.
Proceeds of the IPO will primarily be used to fund future
acquisition opportunities, while a portion will go towards
investment in existing assets, the company said.
The shares will list on NASDAQ Dubai this Tuesday.
Before the IPO, Dubai Islamic Bank owned 30.9
percent of the firm, two units of the Dubai Holding conglomerate
{DUBAH.UL] owned a combined 27.1 percent, Emirates NBD
owned 4.5 percent, Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes
held 4.2 percent and Dubai property developer Deyaar
had 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)