* Company to repay 2.07 bln dhs to bank and trade creditors
* Almost 90 percent of banks agreed to new terms
* Money to come from sale of land in Saudi Arabia
* Asks creditors to extend remaining debt to Dec. 2018
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, June 29 Dubai real estate developer
Limitless has taken a step closer to securing a second
restructuring on debt outstanding from Dubai's property crash
six years ago.
It said on Monday it would repay 2.07 billion dirhams ($564
million) to creditors and has won the approval of almost 90
percent of banks to extend its remaining debt to December 2018.
Limitless is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Dubai
World, another state-controlled company, which in
March was given approval to end court proceedings relating to
its $14.6 billion debt restructuring deal, signed in the wake of
the financial crisis.
That paved the way for Dubai World to push through a deal
outside of court.
Limitless will fund repayment, equivalent to 42 percent of
its 4.45 billion dirham total debt pile, by selling half its
land bank in Saudi Arabia for 2.07 billion dirhams to Saudi Real
Estate Company, said Limitless chairman Ali Rashid
Lootah told a press conference.
Limitless's talks with creditors have been arduous. It
missed a $400 million payment deadline linked to a previous
restructuring deal on Dec. 31, though its prior request for an
extension meant it was not technically in default.
Under the latest deal, it will repay 1.9 billion dirhams in
bank debt, including an early payment of 411 million dirhams not
due until December, and a further 176 million dirhams to trade
creditors.
In return, Limitless is asking its 18 creditor banks to
agree to extend its debt by two years to December 2018. The
company is hoping to secure agreement from the remaining 10
percent of creditors for its plans "very quickly", said Lootah.
"We are asking for 2018 as we think it is achievable and
think it gives us ample time to enable us to perform in our
development and obligations towards creditors," said Lootah.
He said by 2018 he hoped the company would be debt free and
making a profit.
Lootah refused to comment on the performance of Dubai's
property market.
Dubai residential property prices are likely to fall by 10
to 20 percent this year because of subdued demand, slower
economic activity and downbeat investor sentiment, credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's said in a report this month.
Limitless is focusing on its 200-hectare Downtown Jebel Ali
project, close to the new site for the Dubai Expo in 2020. It
also plans to develop its remaining land bank in Saudi Arabia,
and is continuing with its project in Russia, Lootah said,
without elaborating.
