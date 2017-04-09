* Banks seek to recoup $381 mln via courts
By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, April 9 More creditors of Dubai
technology company Pacific Controls are pursuing court action
against the company as they seek to recoup some of the 1.4
billion dirhams ($381 million) they're owed, banking sources
said.
The company, which has served clients including telecoms
firm Etisalat and Dubai Civil Defence, has been
struggling since last year as cashflow has dwindled. Several of
the roughly 19 banks that have exposure to the company have now
asked for court consent to seize its data centre in Dubai and
other assets, the sources said.
Pacific Controls did not respond to an emailed request for
comment and staff answering the phone at the firm directed
requests for comment to be sent by email to Chief Executive
Sanjay Nayak. Nayak did not respond to an emailed request for
comment.
The data centre acts as security against a syndicated loan
the company has been unable to make payments on, while other
assets the firm holds are security against bilateral debt the
firm has not been able to meet, the sources said.
Pacific Controls is one of many Gulf companies that are
floundering as more than two years of low oil prices drag down
economic growth and business activity, leaving banks with a
rising number of bad loans.
Mashreq, National Bank of Fujairah, Dubai
Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, United Arab Bank
and Noor Bank are among the lenders pursuing legal
action against Pacific Controls via the Dubai civil courts, the
sources said. They join Emirates NBD, which is already pursuing
legal action.
Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq and United Arab Bank declined to
comment, while the other banks did not respond to requests for
comment.
Banks hope to sell the data centre to telecommunications
firm Etisalat, which is a currently using it as a customer.
Pacific Controls built the data centre in 2011 with an
investment of $85 million in order to manage data services for
building control and automation. More recently, the
privately-owned firm has branched out into cloud computing and
the internet of things.
Bankers hope a sale will allow them to recover at least part
of the outstanding amount they're owed, although several banks
have taken provisions against their exposure, the sources said.
Creditors' optimism about a turnaround of the firm has
soured in recent months as the company's founder and executive
chairman and former chief executive Dilip Rahulan remains
overseas, having left for the United States last summer for
surgery, the sources said.
Staff answering the company's office confirmed his absence
and said there was no information on his return. They declined
to provide Rahulan's contact details, instead directing
enquiries about the firm to Nayak, who was appointed chief
executive after Rahulan's departure overseas.
KPMG, which was hired last year to advise on a potential
restructuring of the company's debt, has stopped working on the
matter because of non-payment of its fees, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
