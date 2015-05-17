ABU DHABI May 17 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital plans to invest up to 4 billion dirhams ($1.08
billion) by 2020, the company said on Sunday after posting a 20
percent rise in first-quarter profit.
Waha is looking to invest in sectors with high growth
potential such as energy, infrastructure, healthcare and
education, chairman Hussain al-Nowais said in a statement.
The company invested 255 million dirhams in the first
quarter of 2015: 193 million dirhams in capital markets and the
remainder in its healthcare subsidiary, chief executive Salem
al-Noaimi told Reuters after the earnings announcement.
"We have more firepower to deploy and we are looking at
several opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa
region," he said without being specific.
Waha, which has approval to buy back 10 percent of its
shares, has so far bought back 50.2 million shares representing
2.58 percent of its outstanding shares, Noaimi said, adding that
the buy-back might continue.
In December, Waha hedged 12 million shares it owned in
AerCap Holdings and sold a further 3 million shares in
the aircraft leasing firm, providing Waha with $532 million in
funding.
"It was attractive financing that was used to repay more
expensive debt, and part of it will be used for investing,"
Noaimi said.
Currently Waha owns 12.6 percent of AerCap, all of which is
hedged with various maturities.
Waha made a net profit of 182.2 million dirhams in the three
months ended in March 2015, compared to 152 million dirhams a
year earlier, helped by income from its equity-accounted
associates and joint ventures.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)