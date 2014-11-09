ABU DHABI Nov 9 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital on Sunday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by higher income from its stake in AerCap Holdings.

Waha made a net profit of 301.2 million dirhams ($82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 107.1 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

AerCap, in which Waha Capital owns a 14.1 percent stake, recorded a 117.6 percent year-on-year rise in earnings per share in the third quarter.

($1 = 3.6720 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith)