ABU DHABI Aug 11 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital, which owns a stake in aircraft leaser AerCap , posted a 22 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday as lower income from financial investments and higher costs weighed on earnings.

Waha made a net profit attributable to owners of the company of 130 million dirhams ($35.4 million) in the three months to June 30. This compared with a profit of 167 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures fell to 132.3 million dirhams in the second quarter from 151.5 million dirhams. Income from financial investments slid to 60.3 million dirhams from 65.0 million dirhams.

General expenses in the second quarter totalled 96.2 million dirhams, up from 89.0 million dirhams, while finance costs climbed to 26.2 million dirhams from 19.5 million dirhams.

Waha lifted its stake in New York-listed AerCap to 16.4 percent this year from 13.5 percent in December 2015 after acquiring additional shares during the first half of the year, it said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)