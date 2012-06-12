DUBAI, June 12 The United Arab Emirates' market
regulator unveiled a major overhaul of stock ownership rules in
the Gulf Arab state, in a bid to force more disclosure in
takeover deals and boost transparency.
The new regulations by the Securities and Commodities
Authority (SCA) requires buyers to inform the stock market if
they intend to buy 30 percent or more of a listed company in the
UAE. It was not clear when the guidelines would come into
effect.
The regulator can reject proposed transactions if it deems
them to be against the interests of shareholders or the economy.
The move comes a month after Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments said it had accumulated a 20.8 percent-stake in
Dubai contractor Arabtec Holding through different
subsidiaries.
Aabar's chairman - who is also Arabtec chairman - was quoted
by a local newspaper at the time as saying the fund had a 53
percent position. A stock market source told Reuters Aabar owned
53 percent of Arabtec.
The new rules require an investor pool together all holdings
in a specific company - whether held by family members,
companies and affiliates - and inform the regulator if the
ownership is above the stipulated five percent mark.
"The board agreed during the meeting to make adjustments to
the disclosure and transparency system in order to develop the
legislation governing the functioning of financial markets," the
SCA said in a statement posted on state news agency WAM.
The UAE, classified as a frontier market by index complier
MSCI, lacks a proper takeover code which makes mergers of
publicly listed companies difficult. Gauging ownership levels in
some listed companies is complicated by cross holdings through
affiliates and separate vehicles which can belong to the same
entity.
Calls for more governance and transparency heightened after
the Aabar/Arabtec moves with the construction firm's shares more
than doubling this year.
Aabar, which tried to buy Arabtec for $1.7 billion in a
failed 2010 takeover, has not disclosed what its intentions are
with regard to the stock build up and minority investors have
been concerned their interests would be overlooked.
Last year, the UAE postponed draft regulations on its
nascent asset management industry, which were seen as a key step
for investor protection and boosting market confidence, after
market players voiced concerned that some of the proposals
lacked clarity, sources said.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles, Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran
Abocar)