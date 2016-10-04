DUBAI Oct 5 The United Arab Emirates said on
Wednesday Yemeni Houthi forces had attacked a UAE civilian
vessel in a strategic Red Sea shipping lane off the coast of
Yemen at the weekend and called the incident an act of
terrorism.
The UAE foreign ministry, in a statement carried by state
news agency WAM, said the civilian ship was targeted by Houthi
militia near the Bab al-Mandab strait off Yemen's southern coast
on Saturday.
"The targeting of the civilian ship in an international
channel has serious implications for freedom of navigation, and
is an act of terror...," it said, without elaborating.
In a statement on Saturday the Houthis said their forces had
fired a missile that had destroyed a UAE military vessel that
was advancing towards the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha.
The UAE military said on Saturday that one of its vessels
was damaged in an incident, on which it gave no details, near
the strait but there were no injuries to its crew.
Hundreds of Emirati soldiers in a Saudi-led coalition have
been fighting Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis who control the
capital and training Yemeni troops in the port of Aden to help
rebuild a state loyal to exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi.
In 2013, more than 3.4 million barrels of oil per day passed
through the 20 km (12 mile) wide Bab al-Mandab, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh;
editing by Mark Heinrich)