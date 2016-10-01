(Corrects to military vessel from warship, paragraph 1 and
headline)
DOHA Oct 1 A United Arab Emirates military
vessel was damaged in a strategic Red Sea shipping lane off the
coast of Yemen on Saturday but there were no injuries to its
crew, the UAE military said.
Hundreds of Emirati soldiers in a Saudi-led coalition have
been fighting Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis who control the
capital and training Yemeni troops in the port of Aden to help
rebuild a state loyal to exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi.
"General Command of the Armed Forces said one of its leased
vessels suffered an incident in the Bab al-Mandab strait this
morning during a return trip from a mission in Aden. No injures
were caused," UAE state news agency WAM said in a statement.
The armed forces are investigating the cause of the
incident, it added.
In a statement on Saturday the Houthis said their forces had
destroyed a UAE military vessel that was advancing towards the
the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha.
"Armed forces destroyed with a missile a military vessel
belonging to the forces of the UAE," a military official was
quoted as saying by the Saba Yemeni news agency, which has been
run by the dominant Houthi movement since it seized Sanaa last
year.
In 2013, more than 3.4 million barrels of oil per day passed
through the 20 km (12 mile) wide Bab al-Mandab, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition could not be
immediately reached for comment.
A senior Emirati commander was among dozens killed in a
Tochka rocket strike in 2015 on an army camp near Bab al-Mandab,
one of the bloodiest setbacks for Gulf forces in months of
fighting.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alexander Smith)